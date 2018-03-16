× St. Louis Zoo searching for frog watchers

ST. LOUIS, MO — The St. Louis Zoo is looking for a few good frog watchers. They’re calling on citizen scientists to monitor frogs and toads. The zoo wants to gather information to keep the amphibians population from declining.

“Frog Watches” are asked to monitor a site of your choosing for at least three minutes twice a week from now through August and listen for the croaking.

The zoo is hosting three training sessions if you’re interested.

The first one is Friday at 6:30pm at the visitors center at Brommelsiek park in Defiance.