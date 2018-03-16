× Stormy Daniels’ attorney claims she was physically threatened

The lawyer representing Stormy Daniels, the porn star suing President Donald Trump, claimed Friday that she has faced physical threats.

“My client was physically threatened to stay silent about what she knew about Donald Trump,” Michael Avenatti told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “New Day.” He said more details would be forthcoming in Daniels’ upcoming interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” which is scheduled to air later this month.

“She’s going to be able to provide very specific details about what happened here,” Avenatti said.

He would not answer whether or not it was someone close to the President who threatened her, and later told CNN he wouldn’t answer a question about whether he or Daniels filed a police report.

CNN has reached out to Larry Rosen, a lawyer representing Michael Cohen, Trump’s personal attorney, and Jill Martin, a Trump Organization lawyer who has been involved in legal matters related to the Daniels allegations.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked about Avenatti’s comments this morning that his client was physically threatened to stay silent about Trump.

“Obviously we take the safety and security of any person seriously,” Sanders said. She added that she had “no knowledge” of that Daniels situation and referred questions to the President’s outside attorney.

She also said that she hasn’t “spoken to him (Trump) about that specifically.”

Avenatti also told Cuomo that six additional women have come forward alleging sexual relationships with Trump — including some he says who also claim to have nondisclosure agreements.

He did not provide the names of any women nor any details of the circumstances of their alleged involvement with Trump. Avenatti also told Cuomo his legal team is “not vouching for these stories” and said it was possible he won’t represent the women.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, filed suit last week against the President over a nondisclosure agreement she claims is void. The agreement was made just before the 2016 election with Trump’s personal attorney, Michael Cohen, who paid Daniels $130,000 for her silence about an alleged affair she had with Trump in 2006.

Cohen and the White House have denied the allegations of an affair between Daniels and Trump.

Avenatti also appeared to suggest that Daniels may have entered the agreement under duress and denied that his client sought the deal because she wanted to profit from her story.

“I think when people tune in to (“60 Minutes”) interview, they’ll learn the details, the circumstances under which she signed the original agreement as well as what happened thereafter relating to the threats and coercive tactics that were used to shut my client up,” he said.

Cuomo asked Avenatti if the lawsuit stemmed from Daniels’ distaste for the deal to keep her quiet or because Daniels felt “something will happen to me because that has been articulated” if she didn’t sign the deal.

“If (the deal) was, well, ‘I have to do this because I’m afraid if I don’t do it, something will happen to me because that has been articulated,’ that’s something else. Which was it?” Cuomo asked.

“Something else,” Avenatti said.

Daniels’ lawyer later added, “As you know, proving duress is a very, very difficult thing under the law. As so, why prove duress when you can just point to the agreement and allege it wasn’t signed?”