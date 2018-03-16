U.S. Steel hosts job fair ahead of plant reopening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, IL - Last week, United States Steel Corporation announced they were bringing back hundreds of jobs to Granite City works. On Friday, they hosted a career fair. People were waiting in lines all day, hoping to get one of about 500 jobs coming back to the steel plant

Tony Turnbough, a Granite City native says, “A lot of people are counting on this. It’s a godsend we even got it back here.”

In 2015, U.S. Steel idled its Granite City plant and cut 2,000 jobs. Last week, they announced they would restart one of two blast furnaces and recall about 500 employees.

John Garrett of Madison, IL, says, “It means a lot to us. A lot of people are looking for work. It’s hard to find work so we appreciate that they are rehiring and trying to make more steel for us I guess.”

The jobs are a result of President Trump’s announcement that he will impose tariffs on steel and aluminum from all foreign countries except Mexico and Canada.

Turnbough adds, “He brought the steal and coal back. Everything that's going on is set up so he can get the jobs back.”

The open jobs are positions that include production, maintenance, management, quality and more.

Precious Neal, a St. Louis native, says, “It’s been a long time since jobs like this, great paying jobs, have opened like this in St. Louis or close to it.”

Brook Shaffer from Caseyville, IL, says her dad has worked at U.S. Steel for some time. She has seen how the community which was built around the steel plant has suffered in recent years.

Shaffer says, “This is a lot of jobs. Lots of opportunities for many families. Without these jobs, a lot of people are in need.”

