United plane heading to St. Louis diverted after pet mistakenly loaded onboard

ST. LOUIS, MO — United Airlines flight 3996 from Newark to St. Louis was forced to divert to Akron, Ohio on Thursday when the airline realized a pet had mistakenly been loaded onto the plane in error, United Airlines spokeswoman Maggie Schmerin tells CNN.

The flight, which was carrying 33 passengers, left Newark, NJ on Thursday morning and was bound for St. Louis, MO, however, once the mistake was identified, the plane diverted to Akron, OH to drop the pet off at its final destination.

The pet was flying in cargo and was due to fly from Newark to Akron. United tells CNN: “the pet has been safely delivered to its owner.”

According to United, compensation was offered to all passengers as a result of the diversion (United declined to detail what the compensation was).

This is the 3rd United animal-related incident this week (a Kansas dog was mistakenly flown to Japan and a flight out of Tampa was forced to circle the Gulf for more than 3 hours after a bird strike). United tells CNN that this most recent issue is not likely the same error that caused the dog to Japan mixup, as that error took place within their kennel system, versus this error, which was as a result of a pet being loaded onto the incorrect plane from the cargo process.