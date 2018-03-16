× University of Illinois president seeks mandatory training on sexual harassment

URBANA, Ill. – University of Illinois students may soon be required to take online training programs about sexual harassment and misconduct.

UI President Tim Killeen says he’s working with chancellors on all three campuses to make the training mandatory by next fall. He suggests that students who don’t complete the training be prevented from registering for the spring semester.

The News-Gazette reports that the university is required by the state and federal government to make the training available to its students.

The executive director of the Office of University Ethics, Donna McNeeley, says the program aims to promote greater awareness and prevention of sexual misconduct in educational and social settings. She says nearly 40,000 students participated in training last year, of which about 80 percent were new students and 40 percent were returning.

