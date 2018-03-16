Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, March 17-18, 2018

St. Patrick Day Parades in St. Louis

Date: Saturday, March 17

This year both the Dogtown and the Downtown Saint Patrick’s Parades are on the same day.

Annual Ancient Order of Hibernians Parade: 10:00am - Along Tamm Avenue in Dogtown Neighborhood

http://www.stlhibernians.com/events2/2018/stp/st_patricks_day_parade_dogtown_2018.html

Downtown Parade: 1:00 pm – Along Market Street in Downtown St. Louis

https://irishparade.org/the-parade/

St. Patrick Day Parade

Date: Saturday, March 17 Venue: Cottleville, MO

Time: Noon Admission: Free

The parade starts on Weiss Road near Warren Elementary and ends at Francis Howell Central

https://www.stpatparade.org/

Downtown Alton St. Patrick's Festival

Date: Saturday, March 17 Venue: Downtown Alton, IL

Time: 11:00am-7:00pm

Local businesses will celebrate all things Irish with beer, food, entertainment, and games.

http://www.visitalton.com/events/detail/1551/alton-st.-patricks-day-festival/18909

St. Louis Blues Hockey

Saturday, Mary 17 Venue: Scottrade Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets start at $30.00

vs. New York Rangers

https://www.nhl.com/blues/schedule/2018-03-01/CT

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Date: Saturday, March 17 Venue: The Dome at America's Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 6:30pm Tickets start at $10.00

AMA Supercross is the premier off-road motorcycle racing series, attracting the world’s top professional riders. The Monster Energy Pit Party ($10) is from 12:00pm until 6:00pm for fans to see the riders, teams, and their bikes up close.

https://www.supercrosslive.com/events/st-louis-mo

SLSO: Pinocchio's Adventures in Funland

Date: Sunday, March 18 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Time: 3:00pm Tickets: $8.00-$19.00

Travel to funland with the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra as they bring to life the enchanting tale of Carlo Collodi’s most beloved marionette, all while entertaining, educating and introducing your family to the riches of concert music.

https://www.slso.org/en/tickets/performance-listing/

The Rep: Born Yesterday

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 17-18 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Saturday: 4:00pm, Sunday: 2:00pm and 7:00pm Tickets: $18.00-$89.50

Junkyard tycoon Harry Brock swaggers into Washington, D.C. as the ultimate political outsider, determined to buy a senator or two. The monkey wrench in his schemes is Billie Dawn, his seemingly dim-witted ex-showgirl girlfriend. But when Brock hires a reporter to tutor Billie, she rapidly comes into her own as a force to be reckoned with.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/born-yesterday

Owl Prowl

Date: Saturday, March 17 Venue: Talahi Lodge at the Olin Nature Preserve, Godfrey, IL

Time: 7:00pm-9:00pm Admission: $10 per person

Meet at The Nature Institute to learn about owls and then head on a hike to search for them within the Olin Nature Preserve. Procedes benefit the mission of The Nature Institute of preservation, restoration, and education. Pre-registration is encouraged at 618-466-9930 or email info@thenatureinstitute.org

https://www.thenatureinstitute.org/events-calendar/

Spring Equinox Sunrise Observance

Date: Sunday, March 18 Venue: Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, Collinsville, IL

Time: Arrive by 6:45 am Admission: Free

Observe the spring equinox sunrise and learn of the discovery, form and function of an ancient post circle called Woodhenge that was used as a solar calendar by the Cahokians.

https://cahokiamounds.org/

Morpho Mardi Gras

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 17-18 Venue: The Butterfly House, Faust Park

Time: 10:00am-3:00pm Admission: $8.00, $5 children 3-12 and seniors

Bring your krewe to the carnival during the months of February and March. Join the party at our Bug Parade, make a masquerade mask, and immerse yourself in a sea of blue as the Butterfly House floods the tropical Conservatory with thousands of blue morpho butterflies.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/butterfly-house/

Orchid Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, March 17-18 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden's expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx