Donations to Ferguson library after Brown shooting ending

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) _ Ferguson voters will decide next month whether to raise property taxes to continue funding programs at the city’s small library downtown.

Prior to 2014, the Ferguson Municipal Public Library had few offerings. Then, national attention turned to the city after the shooting death of Michael Brown by a police officer on Aug. 9, 2014, which led to protests and unrest.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the library started receiving hundreds of book donations and $450,000 from individuals around the world. The library put the donations toward more programming, renovations, staff and new technology and equipment.

But by mid-2020, all of those donations are projected to run out.

Residents will vote April 3 on a ballot measure to increase the library levy by 18 cents per $100 in assessed value, from 22 cents to 40 cents.

