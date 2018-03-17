× Effort aims to develop forest at old lead mining site

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. (AP) _ A portion of Missouri’s Old Lead Belt region could soon be turned back into a forest.

St. Louis Public Radio reports that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources are working together to restore a part of the Madison County Miles Superfund Site. The area is near Fredericktown, about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis.

Lead mining in the 19th century contaminated the area, prompting placement on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National Priorities List in 2003.

Federal agencies remediated the 110-acre site in 2010 and 2011. In the new effort, state and federal officials planted 550 trees in November with the goal of developing a flood plain forest that could improve water quality, recreational opportunities and wildlife habitat.

___

Information from: KWMU-FM, http://www.kwmu.org