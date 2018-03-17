Little Caesars to honor promise to give away free lunches if a #16 seed team beat a #1 seed

ST. LOUIS, MO – For the first time ever, a 16th seed has defeated a number one seed in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. That means lunch for America is on Little Caesars.

When March Madness started, the franchise announced they’d do a pizza giveaway if a number 16 seed beat a number one seed in the NCAA tournament. Well, the University of Maryland-Baltimore County pulled it off Friday, defeating the University of Virginia 74-to-54.

Little Caesars is going to stick by its promise. They’re going to be providing a free, $5-dollar lunch box on Monday, April 2nd, between 11:30am and 1pm local time.

There are some details you’ll want to know about. The deal ends promptly at 1pm, so if you’re still in line and haven’t ordered, you’ll have to pay. There’s only one free lunch box per order, so it will be best to order individually

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd. Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018