ST. LOUIS - Major Brands Safe Home program will provide 1,000 free safe rides home on St. Patrick's day to people out celebrating in St. Louis and Kansas City through ride partner Lyft from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Use the promo code, SHMB​STP18, or get a voucher from the "Safe Home Squad" at Felix's Pub, McGurk's Irish Pub or Llywelyn's Pub.

For more information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/MajorBrandsMO/