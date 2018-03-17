ST. LOUIS - Walmart is making grocery shopping even easier for millions of busy families. They have new meal kits to provide a quick, delicious and affordable solution for days when you're left asking, "What's for dinner?". They come with all the ingredients you need, no measuring, and step-by-step directions. For more information, visit: www.walmart.com
New Walmart meal kits for an easy and affordable dinner option
