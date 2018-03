× Police investigating homicide in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police detectives are investigating a homicide that happened in the Lewis Place neighborhood on the city’s northside. Police say a male victim was shot and killed in the 4500 block of McMillan Saturday afternoon around 4:15 p.m.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

A suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.