The Thread: A Quest For Gold

ST. LOUIS, MO — It's St. Patrick's Day and Tim is in the spirit (and in the outfit!). The only thing missing is a pot o' gold and Tim is on a mission to find one. Along the way, Team Thread introduces you to a group of young artists using their gifts to speak up and create positive change in our city. Tim makes some new friends who minister to him by sharing what The Thread means to them.

And we catch up with some old friends at Urban Born and Fort Zumwalt South and discover some golden threads sewn in and through the show. All this plus Tim is dancing an Irish jig...sort of. Join the fun and kick up your heel with us! Saturday at 8:30AM on Fox 2.