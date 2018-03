Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Spring is the perfect time to add a furry friend to your family and the Humane Society of Missouri has you covered.

March is Adopt a Rescued Guinea Pig Month and Easter is the perfect time to adopt one of HSMO's bunny rabbits.

Anne McLaughlin from the Humane Society of Missouri stopped by to talk about the fluffy animals and tips for bringing one into your home.

For more information, visit www.HSMO.org.