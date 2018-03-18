Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko sidelined by upper-body injury

ST. LOUIS, MO - JANUARY 1: Vladimir Tarasenko #91 of the St. Louis Blues skates during the 2017 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic Practice Day at Busch Stadium on January 1, 2017 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (AP) _ St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko has been ruled for their ame at Chicago due to an upper-body injury.

Tarasenko got hurt in the first period of the Blues’ 4-3 overtime victory against the New York Rangers on Saturday night. Coach Mike Yeo says he is day to day.

The 26-year-old Tarasenko leads St. Louis with 27 goals. The Blues are competing for a wild card in the Western Conference.

Yeo says Oskar Sundqvist will replace Tarasenko in the lineup against the Blackhawks.