Democrats and Republicans stand side by side in march to get out the vote in Alton

ALTON, IL - Voters will head to the polls Tuesday to cast ballots in the Illinois primary. A group of candidates and pastors marched in Alton Sunday to try to boost voter turnout. Sunday marked the final day for early voting in Illinois.

“We have to do our part of getting the word out there and let people know it’s very important to be voting,” said march leader Pastor Jason Harrison, Riverbend Ministerial Alliance of Alton.

The march included both Democrats and Republicans. State Sen. Monica Bristow is a Democrat representing the Alton area in the Illinois House. She is running unopposed in the primary. Republican Mike Babcock is running unopposed in the same district. The two will be opponents in November but stood side by side Sunday encouraging people to vote.

“I think it’s the number one rule of democracy is the opportunity to get out and vote,” said Babcock.

“It does make a difference,” said Bristow. “If you don`t vote you can’t complain. That’s what mom always told me.”

Pastor Chris Harris was also one of the march organizers.

“Policy can be changed by people’s votes,” said Harris, pastor with Brown’s Faith Temple Church of God in Christ. “The more we participate, the more change comes about.”