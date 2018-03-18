× Kansas City police say body of man found in parking lot<

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Kansas City homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a parking lot.

Police say in a news release that the man’s body was found Saturday morning in the lot a few blocks west of Elmwood Cemetery in the Lykins neighborhood in the northeastern part of Kansas City.

Officers were called to the lot along with an ambulance around 7:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say officers who first arrived found the man already dead.

Police had not released the victim’s name or a cause of death by midday Saturday, and no arrests had been reported.