Make your own handcrafted items at April Make & Take classes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - If you're looking for a thoughtful, DIY gift or a piece of decor you've crafted yourself, Rockler Woodworking and Hardware has you covered.

Manager Brian Romine joins us to talk about the Make & Take knife class, one of the Make & Take classes Rockler is hosting in April.

At the classes, participants can learn different woodworking techniques and will leave the class with a completed project in just a few hours. All tools and instruction will be provided.

Attend the classes throughout April at Rockler Woodworking and Hardware at 11977 St. Charles Rock Road, Suite 110A in Bridgeton, Missouri.

For more information and to register for classes, visit www.Rockler.com.