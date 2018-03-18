MoDOT to shift westbound I-44 traffic between Grand and Arsenal Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS– On Sunday, crews started the next step in a two-year construction project to update several bridges along I-44 in the City of St. Louis. MoDOT will close the left lane of westbound I-44 and shifting traffic into the three right lanes.

Crews have completed the necessary paving for the shift and are accelerating the traffic shift due to inclement weather expected early next week.

On Sunday crews closed two lanes on westbound I-44 between Grand and Arsenal for the shift.

By 8 p.m. Sunday, crews will have shifted westbound traffic into three right lanes. Although the bridge work is between Kingshighway and Grand, this will help improve safety and reduce congestion between this work and the railroad bridge construction near Shrewsbury. The remaining westbound lane will remain closed around the clock for the duration of the project. Crews will start setting barrier wall in that lane to prepare for shifting eastbound I-44 traffic into the westbound lanes. When all the barrier wall has been set, most likely in late March, they will close the left lane on eastbound I-44 and shift the three remaining lanes into the westbound lanes near Tower Grove.

This project replaces interstate bridges at Kingshighway, Thurman and 39th Street and rehabilitates interstate bridges over Vandeventer, Tower Grove and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks. Ultimately, the department will close one lane in each direction and shift traffic around the bridge work through early 2020.

MoDOT officials are urging motorist that use I-44 for their commute to consider using I-64 or I-70, taking Metro, ridesharing or carpooling or allow themselves extra time.