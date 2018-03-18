Post-Scripts: Trump’s stop in St. Louis and a turbulent week in Washington

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts hosts Mike Colombo and Christopher Ave were joined by Post Dispatch Washington Bureau Chief Chuck Raasch to discuss the week that was in Washington involving President Trump. Reporter Celeste Bott joined the discussion in the second segment to discuss President Trump’s visit to St.Louis.

In the third segment Colombo and Ave discussed the Illinois primary scheduled for March 20th. The dialogue focused on the governors race.

The show concluded with Christopher Ave’s Trending Topics.