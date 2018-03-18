× Russia expels British diplomats, closes consulate as tensions rise between Russia and UK

Tensions are escalating between Russia and the UK following the poisoning of a Russian spy on British soil.

The Kremlin announced Saturday, March 17, that it expelled 23 British diplomats and will close the St. Petersburg consulate and British cultural center. The move is in response to the UK’s expulsion of 23 Russian embassy staff.

The investigation continues into the nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter. Some are saying President Vladimir Putin ordered the attack, but Russa denies the allegations.