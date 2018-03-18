× Russia’s presidential elections happening Sunday

Russians are voting Sunday, March 18, in a presidential election widely expected to cement president Putin’s power for another six years.

Over 100 million voters are eligible to cast ballots across the 11 time zones in Russia.

Putin’s fiercest political opponent, Alexei Navalny, was barred from competing, leaving no meaningful opposition.

Putin, 65, is already Russia’s longest-serving leader since the Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin. If he wins, he’ll be constitutionally obliged to stand down after his term ends in 2024.

President Putin did cast his vote earlier today.