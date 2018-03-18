× Three shootings in St. Louis on St. Patrick’s Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Saturday was St. Patrick’s Day, but it was no holiday for police.

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed on Nebraska Ave. around 11:30 last night. The city’s homicide unit is taking over the investigation.

Also just after 11, a 35-year-old woman was shot in the head on Gilmore Ave. She was conscious and breathing when police arrived.

Just after 10:30, two people were shot during an attempted robbery on South Broadway. They were also conscious and breathing when police arrived.