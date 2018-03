× Cookie dough shop coming to Metro East

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A new dessert trend is coming to the Metro East.

Owner of the Half-Baked Cookie Dough Company, which currently has one location in Chesterfield, is looking to expand to either Fairview Heights or O’Fallon, Illinois.

Half Baked looks like an ice cream shop, but it actually serves scoops of safe-to-eat raw cookie dough.

The sweet shop is hoping to have the second location open by this summer.