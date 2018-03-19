Dave Murray’s Latest STL forecast and weather disco…TUESDAY…MARCH 20, 2018

Our slow moving wet low pressure system is sliding to the east…but its gaining power and picking up moisture now from the Atlantic… as a result the clouds will hang tough on Tuesday and in turn temps will stay chilly…in the 40’s…Spring starts at 11:15 Tuesday morning…not looking or feeling like Spring. The sun will return on Wednesday…but temps are still chilly… increasing clouds Thursday with more rain Thursday night, Friday and Friday night…still a little cool…warmer on Saturday.