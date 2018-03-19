Did you own a ‘Phat’ PS3? You could be owed $65 – but you have to claim it soon…

If you owned a Playstation 3 after it was unveiled nearly 12 years ago, you could be owed $65.

PCMag.com reports that the original PS3 console – or the ‘phat’ PS3 – was heavy and bulky and had the ability to install an alternative operating system. When a smaller model was released, that operating system functionality was removed due to security concerns.

A class action lawsuit was then filed until a settlement was reached in 2016. That settlement allows owners of the larger PS3 console to claim $65.

Those claims must be filed by April 15. Those who plan to file a claim must have purchased the console from an “authorized retailer” and include their PSN username and PS3 serial number.

The offer is limited to 20GB, 40GB, 60GB and 80GB models.

For the claim form, click here.

For more on this story, click here.