Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Dozens of St. Louis Police Officers are now carrying Narcan on them. All of the first district officers have completed training and the police department said in the coming months, officers in the other five districts will be trained to administer the drug. Currently, more than 50 officers are trained and equipped with the drug.

"Normally, and in almost every case, EMS is on a sick case before we are, and they would have already administered it, but if you should come across somebody or God forbid one of our own officers get exposed to it then we would be able to save those lives," said Captain Steven Mueller, with District 1.

After completion of training, First District officers are now carrying Narcan. In the coming months, officers in the other five districts will be trained to administer Narcan, and they too will soon be equipped with it. pic.twitter.com/lKhltennfp — St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) March 16, 2018

Chad Sabora, the co-founder of The Missouri Network for Opiate Reform and Recovery, said it's a huge move in the right direction.

Mayor Lyda Krewson sent out a tweet in response to the news. She said it's an important step for St. Louis to address and thanked all of the partners who are making it possible.

This is an important step for our city to help address this issue. Thanks to all partners who are making this possible. https://t.co/1Ew1GGpVWV — Mayor Lyda Krewson (@LydaKrewson) March 16, 2018