× EPA to replace 40 older St. Louis area school busses to reduce pollution

ST. LOUIS, MO — The EPA wants to lower bus emissions in several Missouri school districts. It offers rebates to 18 districts to replace older, diesel school buses.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that $745,000 will help replace 40 buses. St. Louis area districts to receive funding include De Soto, Mehlville, Valley Park, New Haven and the Lincoln County School District.

The EPA hopes to protect children’s health by decreasing air pollution.