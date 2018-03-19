Grant’s Farm elephant ‘Bud’ dies suddenly from respiratory infection

ST. LOUIS – Hundreds of thousands of guests visiting Grant’s Farm have seen Bud the elephant perform since 1986. Anheuser Busch has announced that the elephant suddenly passed away from a respiratory infection over the weekend.

The veterinary team was performing regular weekly checkups on Bud like many of the other animals on the farm. They say routine testing did not indicate any signs of infection. Animal health experts are now trying to determine the exact type of infection and what they can do to protect other animals at the location.

Grant’s Farm says in a release that they’re keeping a close eye on the rest of the elephants. Mickey the elephant is currently living with a brain tumor. They say that she, along with fellow elephants Toby and Max, will greatly miss Bud.