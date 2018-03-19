Join FOX 2 to celebrate the Cardinals’ Home Opener

ST. LOUIS, MO — For the past 16 years, FOX 2 along with Y98 and 102.5 KEZK, have hosted the largest Opening Day Rally in St. Louis! To kick-off the season and the home opener, we will be celebrating with a FREE party for Cardinal Nation on Thursday, April 5th from 11:00am – 5:00pm in Kiener Plaza.

The Opening Day Rally celebrates the return of Cardinal Baseball and includes food, fanfare, refreshments, games and entertainment! There’s no way to get closer to the action and be part of the biggest crowd downtown without being actually in the stadium!

Join us downtown and take photos with FOX 2 and News 11 personalities at our photo booth! We’ll be broadcasting live all day long. Share your Opening Day photos with us and use the hashtag #FOX2Now for a chance to win tickets to a future Cardinals Game!

Don’t miss the 2018 celebration as part of our Opening Day Rally!

Opening Day Rally

Thursday, April 5

11am – 5pm

Kiener Plaza Downtown St. Louis