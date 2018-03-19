× Lane shifts on westbound I-44 between Grand, Arsenal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has shifted westbound traffic on a stretch of Interstate 44 so crews can begin a two-year bridge replacement project.

Over the weekend, crews closed two westbound lanes between Grand Boulevard and Arsenal Street so they can begin stripping and prepare to shift the remaining westbound lanes over to the right side.

Crews will then put a barrier wall down the middle and begin shifting eastbound traffic over to the closed westbound lanes. MoDOT officials say this work could take until late March to complete.

The project replaces interstate bridges at Kingshighway Blvd., Thurman Ave., and 39th St. and rehabilitates interstate bridges over Vandeventer Ave., Tower Grove Ave. and the Union Pacific Railroad Tracks.

Ultimately, the department will close one lane in each direction and shift traffic around the bridge work through early 2020.

MoDOT officials say the lane shift will help reduce backup and congestion. They urge drivers to buckle up, put the phones down, be alert, pay attention to signs and follow speed limits through work zones.

MoDOT crews are working several projects along I-44 during 2018 spanning from downtown St. Louis to the Crawford County line so drivers may want to consider finding an alternate route.