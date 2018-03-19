× Man charged with raping, impregnating 11-year-old

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged a St. Louis County man with raping and impregnating an 11-year-old, who later gave birth as a result.

According to the probable cause statement from the O’Fallon Police Department, the incidents occurred between April 19, 2017 and May 11, 2017 at a home on Downing Street.

O’Fallon police spoke with the victim, who said the defendant, identified as 32-year-old Cornelius Lee Page, had forced intercourse with her twice and additional sexual contact with her on two separate occasions.

The victim gave birth to a baby boy on January 31, 2018.

Police obtained DNA from the victim, the baby, and Page to conduct a paternity test. The results showed a 99.999 percent probability that Page was the father of the child.

Prosecutors said Page has prior convictions for possession of controlled substances, tampering with motor vehicles, and assaulting law enforcement and resisting arrest. He previously served five years in the Missouri Department of Corrections from 2008 to 2013.