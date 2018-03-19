Manhunt underway after 3 people shot in Taylorville, IL

TAYLORVILLE, IL. – A manhunt is underway in Taylorville, Illinois after three people were shot including a 13-year-old child. According to WRSP FOX 55/27 Illinois, it happened Monday morning in the 500 block of South Walnut Street.

According to a press release sent to the station, all three victims were taken to Taylorville Memorial Hospital before being transferred to Springfield area hospitals for treatment.

The man wanted in connection to the shootings is 43-year-old Lee Wayne Kennedy. Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Kennedy was last seen driving a white 1996 GMC Sierra extended cab truck, with Illinois registration 2363510B. He may be headed back to the Southern Illinois area.

WRSP says one victim has a valid Order of Protection against Kennedy. This has been an ongoing domestic violence situation.

Anyone with information on Kennedy’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.