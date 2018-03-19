× Margie’s Money Saver: Personalized Easter Bunnies

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Easter is less than two weeks away now, and we have a deal to get you hopping. You can get a personalized Easter bunny at “gifts for you now” online. These retail for $19.98, you can get one for $8.98 with a coupon code. It also drops the shipping to a flat rate four dollars, saving an additional $3.

There are 12 different bunnies to personalize with a name and color scheme. They measure 12 inches, larger bunnies are available for an additional fee. Order by Thursday to guarantee Easter delivery.

Thanks to Brad’s Deals for the discount

To learn more visit: giftsforyounow.com

Coupon Code: BDBUNNY10