Meet St. Louis' new police chief Monday night

ST. LOUIS, MO — 12th ward Alderman Larry Aronowitz is hosting a night for people to meet new Police Chief John Hayden and Director of Public Safety, Jimmie Edwards.

The meeting is for residents of the city’s 11th, 12th, and 13th wards in south St. Louis tonight at 6:30pm at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church on Blow Street.