× Moms work 98 hour weeks

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Being a mother requires a lot of overtime.

A study by the juice company, Welch’s, says being a mom is the equivalent of doing the work necessary for two and a half full-time jobs.

The survey of two-thousand American moms finds their average day goes from 6:23 a.m. to 8:31 p.m. That’s 98 hours of work per week.

Moms surveyed say they get an average of one hour of time to themselves a day, so what gets them through the day? The survey says babysitters, drive-through snacks and wine.