New colt arrives at Clydesdale breeding ranch

BOONVILLE, MO – For the last 10 years, John Soto has been keeping an eye open for any newborns at this Clydesdale farm.

“There is none of them that are exactly the same,” says John Soto, Breeding Farm Supervisor Warm Springs Ranch. 'This is where they`re born. This is the starting place of the Budweiser Clydesdales.”

This baby was born Sunday night at 7:30.

Just 18 hours later standing about 3 1/2 feet tall and weighing 170 pounds this unnamed

Clydesdale is calling Warm Spring`s Ranch Home.

We`re on an exclusive tour at this facility near Boonville, Missouri celebrating its tenth anniversary.

“They carry them for 11 months and last night we had a newborn perfect colt big and strong,” says Soto. “He`ll go to Grant`s Farm where he`ll spend the next two and a half years bathing and washing legs, the things that`ll be done to him for his entire life. So, when he`s three he`ll go to Meramec New Hampshire which is our training facility.”

On our Monday afternoon visit to the 300-acre facility, there were more than 70 Clydesdales calling Warm Spring`s Ranch home.

But the buzz around the barn was all about the baby welcomed into the King of Beers family.

“You`re walking through the barn right where we work every day,” says Soto. “You`re seeing the babies. There`s just nowhere else you`re going to see the newborn babies but Warm Springs Ranch.”