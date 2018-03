Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Shrimp and grits to go, fried hand pies and vegan ribs are coming to St. Louis.

Ruff's Kitchen is having its Grand Opening on Tuesday, March 20 on Page Ave.

Co-owners Chef Robert Rusan and Elizabeth Mitchell join us to talk about the restaurant and give us a taste of what they will have to offer.

Ruff's Restaurant is located at 8100 Page Ave.

For more information, visit www.RuffsKitchen.net.