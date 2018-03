× Panera hosts fundraiser for drug and alcohol abuse

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – St. Louis Bread Company is holding a fundraiser today benefiting the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse.

Just stop by the restaurant on Olive Street Rd. in Creve Coeur tonight from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and show the cashier an electronic flyer when placing your order, and a portion of the proceeds will go to the NCADA.

Access the flyer here or enter the promo code “FUND” when placing online orders.