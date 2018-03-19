× ‘Reverse Job Fair’ has employers interviewing seated candidates

ST. LOUIS, MO — A first of its kind job fair will be held this Thursday. It’s specifically for people with physical disabilities.

The nation’s first “Reverse Job Fair” is at Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield. More than 50 people with disabilities have signed up so to showcase their abilities to potential employers.

Unlike other job fairs, the reverse job fair has job candidates seated at tables as employers move from table to table to interviewing.

The job fair is this Thursday from 1pm to 3:30pm at Mercy Virtual Care Center in Chesterfield.