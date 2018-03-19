Shots fired during robbery at Creve Coeur jewelry store

CREVE COEUR, MO – Shots were fired during an armed robbery at a Creve Coeur jewelry store Monday afternoon. Vincent’s Jewelers, located at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Ballas Road,  was robbed around 2:30pm.  There were four to five suspects involved.

The suspect vehicle is a 2004 Dodge Ram quad-cab, either dark blue or black with chrome wheels. There were several dog carriers in the back.  It was last seen headed west on Olive towards I-270.

There is no word on what if anything was taken in the robbery attempt.