Shots fired during robbery at Creve Coeur jewelry store

CREVE COEUR, MO – Shots were fired during an armed robbery at a Creve Coeur jewelry store Monday afternoon. Vincent’s Jewelers, located at the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Ballas Road, was robbed around 2:30pm. There were four to five suspects involved.

The suspect vehicle is a 2004 Dodge Ram quad-cab, either dark blue or black with chrome wheels. There were several dog carriers in the back. It was last seen headed west on Olive towards I-270.

There is no word on what if anything was taken in the robbery attempt.

Armed robbery at Vincent’s Jewelry in Creve Coeur. Police looking for multiple suspects. Police say multiple shots fired by suspect or suspects fortunately no one hurt. pic.twitter.com/gzmNOhsPPd — Jeff Bernthal (@JeffBernthal) March 19, 2018

Heavy police activity in the area of Olive Blvd. and N. New Ballas, expect delays and avoid area if possible. Armed robbery of a business occurred a short time ago in the 11700 block of Olive. All employees are safe at this time. Stay tuned for updates. — Creve Coeur Police (@CreveCoeurPD) March 19, 2018