Solar array in Pinckneyville will power 15,000 Illinois homes

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. – Pinckneyville will soon be home to a solar array that will more than double the state’s existing solar capacity.

An area just northwest of the Illinois town was chosen as the future site of the nearly $100 million “Prairie State Solar Project.”

The 99-megawatt array will generate electricity for nearly 15,000 homes.

Ground is expected to be broken in late next year and the start of commercial operation is targeted for 2021.