St. Louis alderwoman robbed at gunpoint; suspects arrested

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged an East St. Louis man for allegedly robbing a St. Louis alderwoman and a friend over the weekend.

According to court documents, the robbery happened in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue, located in the Tower Grove East neighborhood.

Alderwoman Christine Ingrassia was sitting on the front of the residence with a friend when they were approached by two young men. Both men were armed and demanded property from Ingrassia and her friend. The alderwoman gave her cellphone to the suspects. Her friend handed over $20.

Ingrassia contacted police, who were able to track the alderwoman’s cellphone, which led them to arrest 22-year-old Dinish Watson and 20-year-old Candree Atkins. Police said Watson was armed at the time of his arrest and that he had Ingrassia’s phone with him. Police also located a second firearm in the vehicle the two men were driving.

Watson was charged with counts of first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He remains in custody on a $150,000 cash-only bond.