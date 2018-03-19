STL Moms: Walk 4 Africa to raise money for hospital in Zambia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The 2nd Annual Walk 4 Africa fundraiser walk is coming on Saturday, March 24, to Maryland Heights.

Co-founders of the One Dream Foundation, Oliver and Betty Chibwe, join us to talk about the walk, which will help to build a hospital for the less fortunate in Zambia, Africa, who are not able to afford basic health care.

Last year's event was successful in providing education and a better future for at least 100 girls in rural areas of Zambia, Africa, and by paying for their school fees and supplies.

The Walk 4 Africa Fundraiser is happening March 24 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park in Maryland Heights.

For more information, visit www.OneDreamFoundation.com.