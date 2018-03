× Suspect arrested for Kirkwood bank robbery

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood Police Department arrested a man Friday, March 16, for his suspected connection to a bank robbery that occurred Tuesday.

Jordan Gabriel Vivrett, 35, is the only suspect in the solo robbery of the Enterprise Bank at 1052 S. Kirkwood Rd. that occurred at around 3 p.m. on March 13.

No weapons were shown or implied in the robbery.

Vivrett is being held at the St. Louis County Jail on $15,000 bond.