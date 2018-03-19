SXSW bomb threat forces cancellation of The Roots concert

NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: Grammy winning band The Roots perform during the Clinton Global Citizen Award ceremony on September 25, 2013 in New York City. Timed to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly, CGI brings together heads of state, CEOs, philanthropists and others to help find solutions to the world's major problems. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

A bomb threat at South by Southwest on Saturday caused Bud Light to cancel a concert featuring the popular hip-hop band The Roots.

Austin police arrested Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, in connection with the threat. He was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat.

The incident began Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when a Live Nation Music representative contacted police to report a bomb threat received by email was made to the Fair Market event venue where “Bud Light x The Roots & Friends Jam” was scheduled to take place, police said. Officers responded to the location and found no explosives.

As a result of the threat, Bud Light canceled the event. The company said in a statement on Twitter that “the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority.”

SXSW also made a statement on Twitter, apologizing for the inconvenience.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, police said they identified Ingram as a suspect.

Austin is already on edge after a series of actual bombings.

On Sunday evening, a device exploded in a residential neighborhood, injuring two men. The blast may have been triggered by a tripwire, police say.

Two other explosions struck Austin on March 12, and another on March 2. Those blasts killed two people and wounded two others.