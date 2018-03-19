× SXSW bomb threat forces cancellation of The Roots concert

A bomb threat at South by Southwest on Saturday caused Bud Light to cancel a concert featuring the popular hip-hop band The Roots.

Austin police arrested Trevor Weldon Ingram, 26, in connection with the threat. He was arrested on charges of making a terroristic threat.

The incident began Saturday around 4:30 p.m. when a Live Nation Music representative contacted police to report a bomb threat received by email was made to the Fair Market event venue where “Bud Light x The Roots & Friends Jam” was scheduled to take place, police said. Officers responded to the location and found no explosives.

As a result of the threat, Bud Light canceled the event. The company said in a statement on Twitter that “the safety of all fans at SXSW is our most important priority.”

SXSW also made a statement on Twitter, apologizing for the inconvenience.

Shortly before midnight Saturday, police said they identified Ingram as a suspect.

Austin is already on edge after a series of actual bombings.

On Sunday evening, a device exploded in a residential neighborhood, injuring two men. The blast may have been triggered by a tripwire, police say.

Two other explosions struck Austin on March 12, and another on March 2. Those blasts killed two people and wounded two others.