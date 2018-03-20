× 2 charged after man shot by Missouri trooper after chase

RIDGEWAY, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri man is hospitalized in stable condition after he was shot by a Missouri patrol trooper during a chase.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department says the chase Monday after a home invasion in Ridgeway. A Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper saw a vehicle wanted in connection with the home invasion headed south on Interstate 35 and began pursuit.

The Kansas City Star reports when the car eventually crashed into a ditch in Daviess County, a man and woman inside tried to run. The highway patrol says the man fired at the trooper, who fired back.

On Tuesday, 52-year-old Elmer Martin Sorrell, of High Ridge, was charged in Daviess County with five counts. And 55-year-old Lisa Ann Legge, of Washington, is charged in Harrison County with three counts related to the home invasion.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com