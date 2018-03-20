2018 Illinois gubernatorial election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Il. - Illinois voters head the polls Tuesday (March 20) for the 2018 primary. The big race on the ballot involves the governor’s seat.

Current Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is in a tough primary fight against State Representative Jeanne Ives.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, during his time in office, Rauner has strayed from his party’s traditional beliefs. He signed public financing of abortions, approved restricting police interactions with immigrants and supported an education-funding overhaul that fellow Republicans have called a bailout for Chicago Public Schools.

Ives is capitalizing on this by reaching out to conservative voters who feel Rauner has not delivered on the promises he made four years ago.

The winner of that race will face one of six Democrats. Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker is leading in the polls. He has spent several million dollars of his own money on the campaign.

Other Democrats in the race include State Senator Daniel Biss, educator Bob Daiber, anti-violence activist Tio Hardiman, businessman Chris Kennedy and physician Robert Marshall.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.