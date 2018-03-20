× 21-year-old charged in January murder

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 21-year-old in connection with a January double shooting that left one woman dead and another person injured.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred January 20 just before 10:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Claxton Avenue, located in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police responded to that location and found 42-year-old Genna Clements on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They found the second victim, a 32-year-old man, sitting in a vehicle in the 5000 block of Claxton, with a single gunshot wound. Both victims were rushed to a local hospital. Clements was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, police arrested William Pearson for the shooting.

Pearson was charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of tampering with evidence.