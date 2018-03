× 6 families displaced in North County apartment complex fire

FLORISSANT, MO – Tuesday night around 6:30 pm fire crews were summoned to the Groves Apartments in Florissant. Crews from the Florissant Valley and Black Fire Protection Districts were able to extinguish the fire in short order.

The fire left 6 families displaced.

Fire officials say the fire started the attic of a vacant unit.

No one was injured in the fire.